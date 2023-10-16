U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Linton, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron human performance element chief, dons a disposable toxicological agent protective system suit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 4, 2023. The Warm Zone team is responsible for removing chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contaminants from patients in need of medical care after an incident or accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 8079465 VIRIN: 231004-F-DA916-1032 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 2.49 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB Warm Zone team, final line of defense for healthcare workers [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.