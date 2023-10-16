US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Haiwen, currently assigned to the pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares his vegan dish for competition.

The Navy's Culinary Specialists are participating in Exercise Joint Caterer 2023, a cross-service competition between the UK's Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

