Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Haiwen, currently assigned to the pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares his vegan dish for competition.
The Navy's Culinary Specialists are participating in Exercise Joint Caterer 2023, a cross-service competition between the UK's Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8079329
|VIRIN:
|231018-N-LL945-1077
|Resolution:
|5104x3402
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|TORPOINT, GB
|Hometown:
|TAISHAN, CN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies [Image 3 of 3], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies
