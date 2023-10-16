US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jamesha Richardson from Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, received feedback on her dish from U.K. Leading Catering Services Mattie Tew in preparation for competition.

The Navy's Culinary Specialists are participating in Exercise Joint Caterer 2023, a cross-service competition between the UK's Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

