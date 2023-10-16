Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jamesha Richardson from Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, prepares her dish for competition.
The Navy's Culinary Specialists are participating in Exercise Joint Caterer 2023, a cross-service competition between the UK's Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8079327
|VIRIN:
|231018-N-LL945-1037
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|TORPOINT, GB
|Hometown:
|EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies [Image 3 of 3], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT