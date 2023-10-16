Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 8079327 VIRIN: 231018-N-LL945-1037 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.59 MB Location: TORPOINT, GB Hometown: EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies [Image 3 of 3], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.