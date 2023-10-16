Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies [Image 1 of 3]

    US Navy Chefs compete along with UK allies

    TORPOINT, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jamesha Richardson from Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, prepares her dish for competition.
    The Navy's Culinary Specialists are participating in Exercise Joint Caterer 2023, a cross-service competition between the UK's Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

