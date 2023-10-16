Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise

    RAF HONINGTON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel discuss procedures during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. Working alongside our host nation counterparts during exercises like this enables both parties to maintain readiness and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

