U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel discuss procedures during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. Working alongside our host nation counterparts during exercises like this enables both parties to maintain readiness and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:10 Photo ID: 8079219 VIRIN: 231018-F-KG386-1016 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.25 MB Location: RAF HONINGTON, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.