U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Leonard, and Senior Airman Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, render a simulated explosive safe for transport during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. EOD is vital in ensuring the scene is safe and clear for additional responding units to conduct recovery efforts in the event of an aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:10 Photo ID: 8079218 VIRIN: 231018-F-KG386-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.49 MB Location: RAF HONINGTON, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.