    USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise

    RAF HONINGTON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Leonard, and Senior Airman Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, render a simulated explosive safe for transport during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. Conducting regular readiness exercises is crucial to strengthening unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:10
    Photo ID: 8079217
    VIRIN: 231018-F-KG386-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: RAF HONINGTON, SFK, GB
