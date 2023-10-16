USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Leonard, and Senior Airman Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, render a simulated explosive safe for transport during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. Conducting regular readiness exercises is crucial to strengthening unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023