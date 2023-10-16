U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Leonard, and Senior Airman Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, render a simulated explosive safe for transport during an aircraft crash exercise at RAF Honington, England, Oct. 18, 2023. Conducting regular readiness exercises is crucial to strengthening unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 03:10
|Photo ID:
|8079217
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-KG386-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF HONINGTON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAF participate in aircraft crash exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
