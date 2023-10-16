B-52H Stratofortress lands in South Korea to support 2023 ADEX

U.S. Air Force 96th Bomb Squadron aircrew members from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana greet each other after landing a B-52H Stratofortress in the Republic of Korea, October 17, 2023. The U.S. B-52 deployed to the Korean peninsula to participate in the 2023 Seol International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, scheduled for Oct. 17-22, in celebration of the Republic of Korea and U.S. Alliance’s 70th Anniversary. Support to airshows and other regional events allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region, promote standardization and interoperability of equipment, and display capabilities critical to the success of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

