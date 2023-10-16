Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress lands in South Korea to support 2023 ADEX [Image 4 of 7]

    B-52H Stratofortress lands in South Korea to support 2023 ADEX

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana lines up to park after landing in the Republic of Korea, October 17, 2023. The U.S. B-52H Stratofortress deployed to the Korean peninsula to participate in the 2023 Seol International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, scheduled for Oct. 17-22, in celebration of the Republic of Korea and U.S. Alliance’s 70th Anniversary. Support to airshows and other regional events allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region, promote standardization and interoperability of equipment, and display capabilities critical to the success of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 02:29
    Photo ID: 8079169
    VIRIN: 231017-F-KX495-1107
    Resolution: 8122x5415
    Size: 15.99 MB
    Location: KR
    TAGS

    South Korea
    B-52
    Barksdale AFB
    Alliance
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2023 ADEX

