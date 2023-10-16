Team Andersen clears out abandoned vehicles

Abandoned vehicles are organized in a

parking lot before disposal at Andersen Air

Force Base, Guam, Sept. 22, 2023. These

vehicles were picked up from various

locations around the base to clean up the

community and properly dispose of them.

(Courtesy photo)

