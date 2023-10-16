Abandoned vehicles are organized in a
parking lot before disposal at Andersen Air
Force Base, Guam, Sept. 22, 2023. These
vehicles were picked up from various
locations around the base to clean up the
community and properly dispose of them.
(Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8078874
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-XX000-1003
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|194.4 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
Team Andersen clears out abandoned vehicles
