Team Andersen clears out abandoned vehicles

Over 35 Team Andersen volunteers worked to dispose of 101 abandoned vehicles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 17-22, 2023.



Abandoned vehicles have been a prevalent issue on base for years. Recently, members of Team Andersen have been taking the solution into their own hands.



A group of volunteers worked with local towing companies to have vehicles removed and disposed of in an effort to clean up the base and take care of the community.



“Fixing issues like this helps bring the base up to a higher standard,” said Tech. Sgt. Gregory Allen, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation. “It improves morale on base, provides extra parking and makes the base look cleaner.”



Allen and other volunteers worked eight hours or more each day to complete this project in a timely manner. They used a tilt deck wrecker, a forklift, and tractors to get vehicles out of tight spaces and open parking lots.



“As a reservist, I take pride in this project,” said Senior Airman Kenrick Bocago, a volunteer with the 44th Aerial Port Squadron. “We are cleaning up the base and taking care of the island.”



The Yigo Mayor’s Office also assisted in this project by clearing five abandoned vehicles from the outskirts of the base.



Registered vehicle owners are required to properly dispose of or sell their vehicles in order to avoid abandoned vehicle build up around the base. Any vehicle operating on a military installation is required to have a current registration.



“If you know someone who is leaving island, help them make sure their vehicle is properly taken care of instead of being abandoned,” Allen said.