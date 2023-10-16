Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen clears out abandoned vehicles [Image 1 of 3]

    Team Andersen clears out abandoned vehicles

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An abandoned vehicle is loaded on to a truck
    at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam,
    September 2023. These vehicles were picked
    up from various locations around the base to
    clean up the community and properly
    dispose of them. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 23:32
    Location: US
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    INDOPACOM

