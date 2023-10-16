Float Coat Maintenance

231018-N-IL330-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2023) – Seaman James Chang, from Los Angeles, performs maintenance on inflatable life-jackets aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
