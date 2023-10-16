Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Float Coat Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Float Coat Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231018-N-IL330-1025 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2023) – Seaman James Chang, from Los Angeles, performs maintenance on inflatable life-jackets aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 19:21
    Photo ID: 8078646
    VIRIN: 231018-N-IL330-1028
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Float Coat Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Float Coat Maintenance
    Deck Work
    Float Coat Maintenance
    Deck Work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT