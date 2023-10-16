231018-N-IL330-1039 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2023) – Air-Traffic Controller Airman Adrian Soga, from Kahana Bay, Hawaii, repairs the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8078647
|VIRIN:
|231018-N-IL330-1039
|Resolution:
|2913x4369
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deck Work [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
