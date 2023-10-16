Fall Protection Training - USACE Pittsburgh District

Matthew McClure, a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, is suspended in personal fall protection equipment during Fall Protection Training on Neville Island in Pittsburgh, Oct. 04, 2023. All individuals assigned to perform duties at locations where they may be exposed to fall hazards or are required to use personal fall protection must have this training according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

