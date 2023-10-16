Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall Protection Training - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 4 of 7]

    Fall Protection Training - USACE Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Thomas Alex Ramsburg, a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, is suspended in personal fall protection equipment during Fall Protection Training on Neville Island in Pittsburgh, Oct. 04, 2023. All individuals assigned to perform duties at locations where they may be exposed to fall hazards or are required to use personal fall protection must have this training according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    This work, Fall Protection Training - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 7 of 7], by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Safety Training
    Pittsburgh District
    Fall Protection

