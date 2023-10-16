Fall Protection Training - USACE Pittsburgh District

Ashlyn Hornberger, a safety and occupational health specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, demonstrates how to stand in trauma safety straps during Fall Protection Training on Neville Island in Pittsburgh, Oct. 04, 2023. The straps connect to a personal safety harness and are designed to relieve leg pressure while waiting for rescue. All individuals assigned to perform duties at locations where they may be exposed to fall hazards or are required to use personal fall protection must have this training according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

