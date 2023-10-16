Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Speaks at Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala [Image 8 of 9]

    DSD Speaks at Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura K. Cooper speaks after being awarded the 2023 Federal Employee of the Year Medal during the 22nd annual Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

