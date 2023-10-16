Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura K. Cooper speaks after being awarded the 2023 Federal Employee of the Year Medal during the 22nd annual Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:08 Photo ID: 8077870 VIRIN: 231017-D-PM193-1245 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.74 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Speaks at Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.