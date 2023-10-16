Honorees of the 22nd annual Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala pose for a photo at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8077868
|VIRIN:
|231017-D-PM193-1070
|Resolution:
|7639x5093
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Speaks at Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals Awards Gala [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT