Up in the morning with the rising sun, Gonna Run-Lift-Throw-Push-Sprint-Drag-Carry-Plank ‘til the ACFT is done

A 60-pound hex bar and plates sit ready before the beginning of an Army Combat Fitness Test for Solders assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), Fort Detrick, Md., Oct. 13, 2023. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

