Up in the morning with the rising sun, Gonna Run-Lift-Throw-Push-Sprint-Drag-Carry-Plank ‘til the ACFT is done

U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) prepare for the Two-Mile Run event portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, Fort Detrick, Md., Oct. 13, 2023. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

