    Up in the morning with the rising sun, Gonna Run-Lift-Throw-Push-Sprint-Drag-Carry-Plank ‘til the ACFT is done [Image 4 of 12]

    Up in the morning with the rising sun, Gonna Run-Lift-Throw-Push-Sprint-Drag-Carry-Plank ‘til the ACFT is done

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) perform the Hand Release Push-Up – Arm Extension event during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Fort Detrick, Md., Oct. 13, 2023. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 8077232
    VIRIN: 231013-A-XH454-1123
    Resolution: 4230x2820
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

