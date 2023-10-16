Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, left, passes the guidon to 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

