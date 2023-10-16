Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 5 of 10]

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

    ITALY

    10.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, left, passes the guidon to 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 8077031
    VIRIN: 231017-A-JK865-4583
    Resolution: 5061x3348
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.
    Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Activation Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nato
    10AAMDC
    USAREUR-AF
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF
    StrongerToghether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT