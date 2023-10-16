Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, left, Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, center and 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 1st Sgt. Of the Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR, during activation ceremony of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

