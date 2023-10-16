Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Activation in Vicenza, Italy.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, left and Lt. Col. Eric Ackles, commander of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during activation ceremony of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 10.17.2023