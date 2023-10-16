231017-N-EU502-1084 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) – Seaman James Chang, from Los Angeles, paints the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 20:08 Photo ID: 8076683 VIRIN: 231017-N-EU502-1084 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Flight Deck and Hull Preservation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.