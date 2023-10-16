231017-N-EU502-1036 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) – Airman Aimee Bravo, from Los Angeles, paints the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8076678
|VIRIN:
|231017-N-EU502-1036
|Resolution:
|6413x4275
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Flight Deck and Hull Preservation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS
