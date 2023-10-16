Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Flight Deck and Hull Preservation [Image 1 of 4]

    Tripoli Flight Deck and Hull Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231017-N-EU502-1029 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Daniel Gonzalez, from Chula Vista, California, uses a needle gun on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

