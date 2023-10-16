Ashland Change Of Command

Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg, the off-going commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) shakes hands with Sailors onboard Ashland following a change of command ceremony, Oct. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Quinn Matt relieved Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg as commanding officer of Ashland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

