    Ashland Change Of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Ashland Change Of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg, the off-going commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) shakes hands with Sailors onboard Ashland following a change of command ceremony, Oct. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Quinn Matt relieved Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg as commanding officer of Ashland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:46
    VIRIN: 231005-N-MD088-1189
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ashland (LSD 48)
    LSD 48

