Ashland holds change of command ceremony

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 5, 2023) Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg was relieved by Cmdr. Quinn Matt as commanding officer of amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a change of command ceremony aboard Ashland, Oct. 5, 2023.



Highlights from Sonnenberg’s tenure included participating in a training evolution with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, conducting landing craft mechanized operations in support of Operation Crocodile Response, supporting Los Angeles Fleet Week and leading the change of homeport from Sasebo, Japan, to San Diego.



Sonnenberg, a native of Tucson, Arizona, previously served as the ship’s executive officer, reporting in February 2021. Reflecting on the ship’s success, he praised the Sailors aboard Ashland before heading ashore, citing the ship’s motto.



Sonnenberg said, "Bless you for what you've done, what you're doing, and what you will do. I'm so honored for the time and will be looking forward to Ashland's name winning! Delivery liberty! Defend freedom!"



During the ceremony, Sonnenberg was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor bestowed by the governor of Kentucky for noteworthy achievements in the service of the state. Ashland is the second ship to be named after the boyhood home of American statesman and lawyer Henry Clay, which is located in Lexington, Kentucky, and the ship maintains close relationships with the state of Kentucky.



The new commanding officer had a unique tie to the USS Ashland. Cmdr. Matt, a native of Avalon, New Jersey, reported to Ashland as his first U.S. Navy assignment, serving the machinery division officer and electrical officer.



Following his tour aboard Ashland, Matt’s assignments included USS Doyle (FFG 39), USS William P. Laurence (DDG 110), and USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Ashore he served as a watch officer within the Middle East Division of the Multiple Threat Alert Center at NCIS Headquarters. Most recently, he completed a tour as the lead instructor for both diesel engineering and common core engineering at the Surface Warfare Schools Command in Newport, Rhode Island.

