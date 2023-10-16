Ashland Change Of Command

Sailors render honors during a change of command ceremony onboard dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), Oct. 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Quinn Matt relieved Cmdr. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Quinn Matt relieved Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg as commanding officer of Ashland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
