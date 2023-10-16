Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego [Image 1 of 3]

    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, right, discusses submarine systems with Cmdr. Christian Rivera, commanding officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego (STFSD), during a tour at STFSD on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 13, 2023. Daly visited STFSD to develop a more comprehensive understanding of how Submariners train. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

