231013-N-SS900-1029 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, left, listens to Cmdr. Lacy Lodmell, Commander Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 deputy of training, during a tour at Submarine Training Facility San Diego (STFSD) on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 13, 2023. Daly visited STFSD to develop a more comprehensive understanding of how Submariners train. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 8076463 VIRIN: 231013-N-SS900-1029 Resolution: 6582x4388 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.