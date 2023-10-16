CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego

231013-N-SS900-1029 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, left, listens to Cmdr. Lacy Lodmell, Commander Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 deputy of training, during a tour at Submarine Training Facility San Diego (STFSD) on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 13, 2023. Daly visited STFSD to develop a more comprehensive understanding of how Submariners train. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
