CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego

231013-N-SS900-1036 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, right, thanks Cmdr. Christian Rivera, commanding officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego (STFSD), after a tour of STFSD on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 13, 2023. Daly visited STFSD to develop a more comprehensive understanding of how Submariners train. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

