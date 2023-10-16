Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego [Image 3 of 3]

    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    231013-N-SS900-1036 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, right, thanks Cmdr. Christian Rivera, commanding officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego (STFSD), after a tour of STFSD on board Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 13, 2023. Daly visited STFSD to develop a more comprehensive understanding of how Submariners train. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 8076464
    VIRIN: 231013-N-SS900-1036
    Resolution: 5451x3634
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego
    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego
    CSG-15 Visits Submarine Training Facility San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    CSG-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT