    Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes: Yargosz relieves Williamson as Commanding Officer [Image 4 of 5]

    Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes: Yargosz relieves Williamson as Commanding Officer

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 17, 2023) Outgoing and incoming commanding officers, Capt. Jason Williamson (left) and Capt. Steve Yargosz, address Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, as they shift command during a change of command ceremony for Naval Station Great Lakes at the USS White Hat. Capt. Steve Yargosz relieved Capt. Jason Williamson as commanding officer of largest military installation in Illinois and the largest training station in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brigitte Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: NORTH WEBSTER, IN, US
    Hometown: YANKTON, SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Naval Station Great Lakes

