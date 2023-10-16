Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes: Yargosz relieves Williamson as Commanding Officer

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 17, 2023) The official party listens to Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, as he gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony for Naval Station Great Lakes at the USS White Hat. Capt. Steve Yargosz relieved Capt. Jason Williamson as commanding officer of largest military installation in Illinois and the largest training station in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brigitte Johnston)

