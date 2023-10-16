GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 17, 2023) Capt. Jason Williamson, outgoing commanding officer, Naval Staton Great Lakes, salutes the sideboys as he departs during a change of command ceremony at the USS White Hat. Capt. Steve Yargosz relieved Capt. Jason Williamson as commanding officer of largest military installation in Illinois and the largest training station in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8076266
|VIRIN:
|231017-N-GY005-1153
|Resolution:
|2236x3130
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH WEBSTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|YANKTON, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes: Yargosz relieves Williamson as Commanding Officer [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes: Yargosz relieves Williamson as Commanding Officer
Naval Station Great Lakes
LEAVE A COMMENT