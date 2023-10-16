Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

    169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard board an aircraft enroute to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support an Expeditionary Air Base, Oct. 15, 2023. The SCANG is one of the first guard units tasked to support and operate an XAB in a deployed location as part of the new Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:13
    Photo ID: 8075692
    VIRIN: 231015-Z-VD276-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 189.69 KB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th LRS distributes gear to Airmen for upcoming XAB deployment
    169th LRS distributes gear to Airmen for upcoming XAB deployment
    169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base
    169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    169 FW Airmen deploy for the first time as an Expeditionary Air Base team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    Expeditionary Air Base
    AFFORGEN
    XAB Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT