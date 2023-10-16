U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard prepare to board an aircraft to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support an Expeditionary Air Base, Oct. 15, 2023. The SCANG is one of the first guard units tasked to support and operate an XAB in a deployed location as part of the new Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:12 Photo ID: 8075691 VIRIN: 231015-Z-BX831-1001 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 356.18 KB Location: SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to support Expeditionary Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.