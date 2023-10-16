169 FW Airmen deploy for the first time as an Expeditionary Air Base team

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard board an...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard board an aircraft enroute to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support an Expeditionary Air Base, Oct. 15, 2023. The SCANG is one of the first guard units tasked to support and operate an XAB in a deployed location as part of the new Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Megan Floyd) see less | View Image Page

This is the unit’s first deployment as an expeditionary air base team under the new Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, model.

XABs are designed to capitalize on the camaraderie and trust of Airmen who have lived and worked together stateside. They are small, flexible, teams composed of Airmen from the same base that are trained in a wide variety of jobs to carry out the mission.

“We have deployed time and time again with professionalism, dedication to duty, and unwavering excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Ferrario, 169th FW commander. “I have great confidence that this deployment will be no different, and that our Airmen will successfully model how an XAB should be implemented.”



The SCANG will be joined by other active and reserve units aligned under the CENTCOM AOR. Together, the Total Force unit will provide agile combat support for CENTCOM operations throughout the Middle East.



“The Swamp Foxes are fully prepared to support the CENTCOM mission and execute the National Security Strategy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Walter Hummel, 169th Mission Support Group commander. “We will work alongside active-duty brothers and sisters and partner nations to bring stability to the region. Our Airmen have trained extensively to execute any mission they may be called to do. We look forward to proudly representing the Air National Guard and the State of South Carolina.”

This is the SCANG’s largest deployment since 2021 when they previously supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Middle East.