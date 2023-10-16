Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Marine Cpl. Joyeuse Shindano, right, talks with Joe Charboneau, apprentice coordinator, outside a guard booth at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC). Cpl. Shindano is working as a security guard as part of her SkillBridge training at the aircraft repair facility. SkillBridge offers service members the opportunity to gain civilian training and work experience as they prepare to leave military service.

