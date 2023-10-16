FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

Marine Cpl. Joyeuse Shindano, right, talks with Joe Charboneau, apprentice coordinator, outside a guard booth at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC). Cpl. Shindano is working as a security guard as part of her SkillBridge training at the aircraft repair facility. SkillBridge offers service members the opportunity to gain civilian training and work experience as they prepare to leave military service.

