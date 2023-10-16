FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) SkillBridge interns Joseph Cooper, left, and Darehle Perry observe a demonstration of metal compression by Noah Quillen, sheet metal mechanic helper, and Jeff Shepherd, aircraft mechanic. The SkillBridge program offers service members the opportunity to gain civilian work experience in the last 180 days of their military service. Cooper was recently hired by FRCE as a C-130 airframes mechanic, and Perry is receiving training as a helicopter engine mechanic.

