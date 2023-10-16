Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

    FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) SkillBridge interns Darehle Perry, left, and Joseph Cooper inspect wiring on a V-22 Osprey. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program connects transitioning service members with industry partners to provide civilian work experience during the last six months of their military service. Cooper, a former petty officer 2nd class with the U.S. Coast Guard, was recently hired as an aircraft worker on FRCE’s C-130 program. Sgt. Perry will soon be leaving the Marine Corps and is seeking civilian experience as a helicopter engine mechanic.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:41
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

