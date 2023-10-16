FRCE adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) SkillBridge interns Darehle Perry, left, and Joseph Cooper inspect wiring on a V-22 Osprey. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program connects transitioning service members with industry partners to provide civilian work experience during the last six months of their military service. Cooper, a former petty officer 2nd class with the U.S. Coast Guard, was recently hired as an aircraft worker on FRCE’s C-130 program. Sgt. Perry will soon be leaving the Marine Corps and is seeking civilian experience as a helicopter engine mechanic.

