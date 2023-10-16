JMSDF/JGSDF Office Calls

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Chijo Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, and JMSDF Capt. Masanori Kudo, JMSDF Sasebo District operations and plans director, during a meeting at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Oct. 16, 2023. Fontaine visited JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters to meet with Tawara formally for the first time after assuming command of CFAS, to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

