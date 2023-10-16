JMSDF/JGSDF Office Calls

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer at CFAS, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Lt. Gen. Shigeo Kaida, JGSDF 4th Division’s commander, and JGSDF Col. Takanori Doi, JGSDF 16th Regiment commander, pose for a photo during a meeting at CFAS Oct. 16, 2023. Kaida and Doi visted CFAS to discuss the bilateral Guard and Protect agreement in which units under their command would deploy during contingencies to protect U.S. Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force facilities and assets located in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

