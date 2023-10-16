JMSDF/JGSDF Office Calls

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Lt. Gen. Shigeo Kaida, JGSDF 4th Division’s commanding general, during a meeting at CFAS Oct. 16, 2023. Kaida visted CFAS to discuss the bilateral Guard and Protect agreement in which units under his command would deploy during contingencies to protect U.S. Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force facilities and assets located in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

