Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Lt. Gen. Shigeo Kaida, JGSDF 4th Division’s commanding general, during a meeting at CFAS Oct. 16, 2023. Kaida visted CFAS to discuss the bilateral Guard and Protect agreement in which units under his command would deploy during contingencies to protect U.S. Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force facilities and assets located in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8074999
|VIRIN:
|231016-N-CA060-1024
|Resolution:
|4085x2826
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSDF/JGSDF Office Calls [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT