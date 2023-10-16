Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2023

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Children dig for ginseng, Oct. 14, at during a visit to a ginseng farm as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour to Geumsan. Participants had the opportunity to make ginseng preserves, and taste fried ginseng. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine Korean-Culture Experience Tours, with the Geumsan tour being the last and co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Korean Culture
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Geumsan

