Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families

Children dig for ginseng, Oct. 14, at during a visit to a ginseng farm as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour to Geumsan. Participants had the opportunity to make ginseng preserves, and taste fried ginseng. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine Korean-Culture Experience Tours, with the Geumsan tour being the last and co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)

