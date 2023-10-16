Children dig for ginseng, Oct. 14, at during a visit to a ginseng farm as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour to Geumsan. Participants had the opportunity to make ginseng preserves, and taste fried ginseng. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine Korean-Culture Experience Tours, with the Geumsan tour being the last and co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8074861
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-PI945-2116
|Resolution:
|3079x5654
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families [Image 3 of 3], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT