Cultural tour introduces ginseng to Soldiers, families

Photo By MUN CHONG | Children dig for ginseng, Oct. 14, at during a visit to a ginseng farm as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour to Geumsan. Participants had the opportunity to make ginseng preserves, and taste fried ginseng. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine Korean-Culture Experience Tours, with the Geumsan tour being the last and co-hosted with Geumsan City. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers and their families had the opportunity to visit the city of Geumsan, Oct. 14, as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance, the Korea Tourism Organization planned a total of nine Korean-Culture Experience Tours, with the Geumsan tour as the last and co-hosted with Geumsan City.



The tour included visits to Boseoksa Temple, a ginseng farm and the Geumsan Ginseng Festival where they were able to watch an air show. At ginseng farm, the tour participants had the opportunity to experience digging for ginseng, making ginseng preserves, and tasting fried ginseng - Geumsan’s trademark food.



“The experience of pulling ginseng roots was remarkably grounding and it connected me with the earth and the traditions deeply rooted in Geumsan's history,” said Kailil Kendrick, one of the tour participants. “The rich tapestry of culture and heritage we explored throughout the tour provided an enchanting backdrop, making every step a revelation."



In total 70 Soldiers and their family members were able to participate in the event. In addition to trying ginseng, the group also enjoyed a variety of Korean food including bulgogi, japchae, and kimbap.



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs Office coordinates these culture trips in order to enhance the stay of service members and their families while in Korea.